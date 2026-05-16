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Javier Sanoja News: Erupts with four RBI on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Sanoja went 2-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over Miami.

Sanoja fell one RBI short of tying a career high, but he notably posted his first RBI of the month of May altogether Saturday. The 23-year-old has been useful to the Marlins in terms of positional versatility as a super-utility player, but he isn't commanding much fantasy attention. Through 92 at-bats, Sanoja is hitting .261 with no home runs, 14 RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
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