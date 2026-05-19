Javier Sanoja News: First homer of year a grand slam
Sanoja went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's rout of Atlanta.
The light-hitting utility player took Aaron Bummer deep in the fifth inning, the biggest blow in a 12-0 laugher. It was Sanoja's first homer of the season, and his third extra-base hit in his last two starts while racking up eight of his 18 RBI on the season during those contests. Despite the sudden power surge, Sanoja is slashing a tepid .260/.317/.354 through 104 plate appearances with two steals and five runs. Most of his playing time this season has come at third base, but the 23-year-old has also seen action at second base, shortstop, left field and center field.
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