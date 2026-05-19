Javier Sanoja headshot

Javier Sanoja News: First homer of year a grand slam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Sanoja went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's rout of Atlanta.

The light-hitting utility player took Aaron Bummer deep in the fifth inning, the biggest blow in a 12-0 laugher. It was Sanoja's first homer of the season, and his third extra-base hit in his last two starts while racking up eight of his 18 RBI on the season during those contests. Despite the sudden power surge, Sanoja is slashing a tepid .260/.317/.354 through 104 plate appearances with two steals and five runs. Most of his playing time this season has come at third base, but the 23-year-old has also seen action at second base, shortstop, left field and center field.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Sanoja See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Sanoja See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago