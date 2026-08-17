Javier Sanoja News: Launches fifth homer Sunday
Sanoja went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Reds.
Sanoja capped Miami's late offensive explosion by taking Ron Marinaccio deep for a three-run homer, putting the finishing touches on the blowout victory. The blast was his fifth of the season and continued a productive August for the infielder. Sanoja is batting .302 with a .883 OPS and 10 RBI across 14 games this month.
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