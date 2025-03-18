Javier Sanoja News: May have won roster spot

Sanoja appears ticketed for the Marlins' Opening Day roster with Jesus Sanchez (side) set to begin the season on the injured list, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 22-year-old made his big-league debut last season and saw action at four different spots on the diamond (second base, shortstop, center field and left field) during his 15 appearances with the Marlins. Sanoja will have a similar role to begin the 2025 campaign, and he hasn't looked overmatched at the plate this spring either, batting .296 (8-for-27) with a 4:3 BB:K. Should he find his way into consistent playing time, the 5-foot-7 Sanoja isn't going to supply any power, but he might be a fantasy contributor in stolen bases -- he went 17-for-24 on the basepaths between Double-A and Triple-A in 2024, and swiped 31 bags in 102 games at Single-A Jupiter the season before.