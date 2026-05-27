Javier Sanoja headshot

Javier Sanoja News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Sanoja is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Toronto.

Sanoja has been receiving the bulk of the reps at third base lately, but he'll begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench. Graham Pauley will handle the hot corner and bat ninth in the series finale.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
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