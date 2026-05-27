Javier Sanoja News: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Sanoja is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Toronto.
Sanoja has been receiving the bulk of the reps at third base lately, but he'll begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench. Graham Pauley will handle the hot corner and bat ninth in the series finale.
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