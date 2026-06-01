Javier Sanoja headshot

Javier Sanoja News: On bench again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Sanoja is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Sanoja will head to the bench for the third time in five games while the Marlins continue to take a committee approach to the third-base position rather than leaning exclusively on one player. Following his recent return from the 7-day concussion injured list, Leo Jimenez will get a chance to cover the hot corner in the series opener in Washington.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
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