Javier Sanoja News: On bench Saturday
Sanoja isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Sanoja previously held an eight-game hitting streak, but he'll now move to the bench after going 0-for-6 across his last two games. Graham Pauley will fill in as Miami's third baseman and bat eighth.
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