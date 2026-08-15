Javier Sanoja headshot

Javier Sanoja News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Sanoja isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Sanoja previously held an eight-game hitting streak, but he'll now move to the bench after going 0-for-6 across his last two games. Graham Pauley will fill in as Miami's third baseman and bat eighth.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
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