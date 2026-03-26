Javier Sanoja News: Set for key bench role
Sanoja is expected to be the Marlins primary utility player to begin the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Fresh off winning a Gold Glove as 2025's top defensive sub in the NL, Sanoja also produced a .243/.287/.396 slash line with six homers and six steals in 342 plate appearances while playing at least 10 games at second base, third base, shortstop, left field and center field. With Kyle Stowers (hamstring) opening the year on the IL, Sanoja could be part of the solution in left over the first weeks of the campaign.
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