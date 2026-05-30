Javier Sanoja headshot

Javier Sanoja News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Sanoja isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Sanoja will grab a seat on the bench after going 0-for-5 during Miami's loss in Friday's series opener. His absence will allow Christopher Morel to start at the hot corner while batting eighth.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
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