Javier Sanoja News: Three hits in Friday's start
Sanoja went 3-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.
Getting the start at third base and batting ninth, Sanoja consistently flipped the lineup over in a 2-1 victory. The 23-year-old utility player was in the lineup against a left-hander in Kyle Freeland, and he could work as a platoon partner for Graham Pauley at the hot corner in the short term while Connor Norby covers for Christopher Morel (oblique) at first base. Pauley missed most of training camp due to a forearm strain, but he was able to enter Friday's game as a late-inning defensive replacement, bumping Sanoja out to left field.
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