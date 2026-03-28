Javier Sanoja headshot

Javier Sanoja News: Three hits in Friday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 8:59am

Sanoja went 3-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Getting the start at third base and batting ninth, Sanoja consistently flipped the lineup over in a 2-1 victory. The 23-year-old utility player was in the lineup against a left-hander in Kyle Freeland, and he could work as a platoon partner for Graham Pauley at the hot corner in the short term while Connor Norby covers for Christopher Morel (oblique) at first base. Pauley missed most of training camp due to a forearm strain, but he was able to enter Friday's game as a late-inning defensive replacement, bumping Sanoja out to left field.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Sanoja See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javier Sanoja See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
32 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
33 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
109 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
136 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
163 days ago