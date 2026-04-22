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Javier Sanoja News: Three hits in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Sanoja went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

Getting the start at third base and batting ninth before shifting to second base later in the contest, Sanoja rapped out his third three-hit performance of the season. The 23-year-old utility player has seen action at five different positions (second, third, shortstop, left field and center field) already this season while contributing a surprising amount of offense, slashing .352/.397/.407 through 18 games with three doubles, two steals, one run and nine RBI.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
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