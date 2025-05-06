Javier Vaz News: Move past hand injury

Vaz (fingers) has produced a .238/.304/.262 slash line with zero home runs and three stolen bases in 10 games since being activated from Double-A Northwest Arkansas' 7-day injured list April 22.

Vaz began the campaign on the injured list after fracturing two fingers on his right hand in early March, but he made a speedy recovery and was cleared to make his 2025 debut less than three weeks into the Texas League season. Though he's gotten off to a slow start to the season at the plate, the injury doesn't seem to be affecting him in the field, as he's made eight starts at second base and one in left field.