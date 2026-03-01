Javy Guerra News: Cut from big-league camp

Atlanta reassigned Guerra to minor-league camp Sunday.

The 30-year-old righty reliever's removal from big-league camp comes while he's set to join Team Panama ahead of the World Baseball Classic, but he didn't make a strong case for a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen anyway after yielding five earned runs in 2.2 innings across his three appearances in the Grapefruit League. Guerra, who last appeared in the majors in 2023, is likely to open the upcoming season in the Triple-A Gwinnett bullpen.