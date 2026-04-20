Jaxon Wiggins headshot

Jaxon Wiggins Injury: Shelved with elbow inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Wiggins was placed on Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Counsell downplayed concern about the injury, noting that the 24-year-old righty should require "just a little time down" before he returns from the shelf. One of the Cubs' top pitching prospects, Wiggins made two starts for Iowa prior to being shelved, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out 10 over eight innings.

Jaxon Wiggins
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxon Wiggins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxon Wiggins See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
46 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
82 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
158 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
186 days ago
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
MLB
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
208 days ago