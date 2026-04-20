Jaxon Wiggins Injury: Shelved with elbow inflammation
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Wiggins was placed on Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Counsell downplayed concern about the injury, noting that the 24-year-old righty should require "just a little time down" before he returns from the shelf. One of the Cubs' top pitching prospects, Wiggins made two starts for Iowa prior to being shelved, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out 10 over eight innings.
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