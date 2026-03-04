Jaxon Wiggins headshot

Jaxon Wiggins News: Bounces back Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Wiggins tossed two scoreless innings in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He allowed one walk and struck out two.

Wiggins was much sharper than in his first spring appearance last Thursday, when he allowed five runs on six hits across just 1.1 innings of work. The 24-year-old is Chicago's top pitching prospect, and he could be in the mix for his MLB debut at some point this year, but that likely won't happen right away, particularly because the young righty isn't on Chicago's 40-man roster. Wiggins should instead get some extended run for Triple-A Iowa after making only three starts at the level last season.

Jaxon Wiggins
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
