Jaxon Wiggins News: Dealing with sore arm

Wiggins is dealing with a sore arm at Triple-A Iowa, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The 24-year-old has made a pair of starts but has only thrown eight innings and is being piggybacked in his starts to help with the arm soreness. Across eight innings, Wiggins has a 5.63 ERA and 10:5 K:BB. He could be a candidate to make his major-league debut at some point this season.