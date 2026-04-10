Jaxon Wiggins News: Dealing with sore arm
Wiggins is dealing with a sore arm at Triple-A Iowa, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
The 24-year-old has made a pair of starts but has only thrown eight innings and is being piggybacked in his starts to help with the arm soreness. Across eight innings, Wiggins has a 5.63 ERA and 10:5 K:BB. He could be a candidate to make his major-league debut at some point this season.
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