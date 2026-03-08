Jaxon Wiggins News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Cubs optioned Wiggins to minor-league camp Sunday.
Wiggins got a taste of MLB action during spring training, but he's not on the 40-man roster and only has three career games at the Triple-A level, so a return to the minors always seemed likely. The 24-year-old is Chicago's top pitching prospect, and a strong season for him at Triple-A Iowa could force the Cubs to open up a 40-man spot at some point later in the year. Wiggins could be a fantasy force as soon as he arrives in the majors, though he may experience the typical growing pains that many young pitchers endure.
