Jaxon Wiggins News: Struggling since return

In eight appearances since returning from the 7-day injured list in mid-July, Wiggins has posted a 10.06 ERA for Triple-A Iowa.

Wiggins has yet to really find his groove at any point during the season for the Iowa Cubs, as he's now sporting an 8.64 ERA and 2.00 WHIP overall across 25 innings. The top prospect is showing some promise with 33 strikeouts, though his 26 walks are reason for concern, and he'll have to exhibit better control before Chicago considers brining him up to the majors for the first time. At this point, Wiggins will simply look to stay fully healthy down the stretch and try to post some better results, with an eye toward potentially making his MLB debut in 2027.