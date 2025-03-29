Jay Jackson News: Hangs up cleats

Jackson retired from professional baseball Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Jackson tallied an MLB appearance in six of his 17 professional seasons, finishing his big-league career with a 4.43 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 113.2 total innings. His best year came in 2023, when he allowed just seven earned runs and registered a 27:9 K:BB across 29.2 innings with the Blue Jays.