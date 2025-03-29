Fantasy Baseball
Jay Jackson News: Hangs up cleats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Jackson retired from professional baseball Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Jackson tallied an MLB appearance in six of his 17 professional seasons, finishing his big-league career with a 4.43 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 113.2 total innings. His best year came in 2023, when he allowed just seven earned runs and registered a 27:9 K:BB across 29.2 innings with the Blue Jays.

