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Jayden Murray News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

The Astros recalled Murray from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

The right-hander was optioned to Sugar Land last week but will rejoin the Astros with Joey Loperfido (quadriceps) landing on the injured list. Murray allowed two runs over two innings with a 3:3 K:BB in his lone appearance for Houston this season

Jayden Murray
Houston Astros
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