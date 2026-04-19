Jayden Murray News: Back in big leagues
The Astros recalled Murray from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.
The right-hander was optioned to Sugar Land last week but will rejoin the Astros with Joey Loperfido (quadriceps) landing on the injured list. Murray allowed two runs over two innings with a 3:3 K:BB in his lone appearance for Houston this season
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