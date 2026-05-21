Jayden Murray News: Back to Triple-A

The Astros optioned Murray to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, reports Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

The 29-year-old will be replaced by Alimber Santa on Houston's 26-man active roster as he was recalled to the Astros big-league club. Murray struggled in his most recent appearance Monday against Minnesota, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks. He has given up at least two earned runs in four of his seven appearances with Houston this season.