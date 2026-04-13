Jayden Murray News: Headed back to Triple-A

The Astros optioned Murray to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

Houston will replace Murray on the active roster with Colton Gordon, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move and would appear to be a strong candidate to make a start during the team's upcoming three-game series versus the Rockies after the Astros lost three rotation members to the injured list within the last week. Murray was unlikely to be available out of the Houston bullpen for at least another day or two after he was pressed into long relief in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners. He tossed two innings and 38 pitches in his 2026 big-league debut, giving up two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters.