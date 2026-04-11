Jayden Murray News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Astros recalled Murray from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.
Murray has given up just one earned run over six innings to begin the season in Triple-A and will presumably take on a middle-relief role now that he's with Houston. J.P. France was optioned to Sugar Land in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Murray See More