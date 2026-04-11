Jayden Murray headshot

Jayden Murray News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

The Astros recalled Murray from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

Murray has given up just one earned run over six innings to begin the season in Triple-A and will presumably take on a middle-relief role now that he's with Houston. J.P. France was optioned to Sugar Land in a corresponding move.

Jayden Murray
Houston Astros
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