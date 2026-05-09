Jayden Murray News: Returns to majors

The Astros recalled Murray from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

Murray was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but he'll now return to the big-league bullpen to replace Bennett Sousa (elbow), who landed on the IL on Saturday. Murray will likely be limited to middle-relief duties after giving up four earned runs over six innings during his first four appearances with the Astros this year.