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Jayden Murray News: Returns to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 10:06am

The Astros recalled Murray from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

Murray was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but he'll now return to the big-league bullpen to replace Bennett Sousa (elbow), who landed on the IL on Saturday. Murray will likely be limited to middle-relief duties after giving up four earned runs over six innings during his first four appearances with the Astros this year.

Jayden Murray
Houston Astros
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