Jayden Murray News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Astros optioned Murray to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.
Murray will give up his spot on the active roster to right-hander Ryan Weiss (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list. After being recalled from Triple-A on April 19, Murray made three appearances out of the bullpen but had gone unused over the Astros' last six games.
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