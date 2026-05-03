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Jayden Murray News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Astros optioned Murray to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

Murray will give up his spot on the active roster to right-hander Ryan Weiss (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list. After being recalled from Triple-A on April 19, Murray made three appearances out of the bullpen but had gone unused over the Astros' last six games.

Jayden Murray
Houston Astros
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