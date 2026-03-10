Jayden Murray News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Astros optioned Murray to minor-league camp Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Murray has made five appearances this spring, yielding five runs with a 7:5 K:BB across six innings. The 28-year-old will provide relief depth at Triple-A Sugar Land.
