Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayvien Sandridge headshot

Jayvien Sandridge News: Inks minor-league deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Sandridge signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

The left-hander spent last season in the Padres organization and had a 4.28 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 95:49 K:BB over 61 innings between the Double-A and Triple-A levels. Sandridge has yet to see action in the majors and should serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Yankees.

Jayvien Sandridge
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now