Jayvien Sandridge News: Inks minor-league deal
Sandridge signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.
The left-hander spent last season in the Padres organization and had a 4.28 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 95:49 K:BB over 61 innings between the Double-A and Triple-A levels. Sandridge has yet to see action in the majors and should serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Yankees.
