Jayvien Sandridge News: Traded to Baltimore

The Orioles acquired Sandridge from the Angels on Sunday in exchange for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Sandridge will reclaim a 40-man roster spot upon joining his new organization but is still set to begin the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he put up a 4.55 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 31.2 innings last year. He'll serve as organizational bullpen depth for the O's.