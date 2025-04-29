Jazz Chisholm Injury: Set for testing Thursday

Chisholm will undergo testing on his right oblique Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees' decision to wait until their day off Thursday to evaluate Chisholm means he will not play in Wednesday's series finale. He could end up missing even more time, as manager Aaron Boone said after Tuesday's game that there's a chance the second baseman ends up on the injured list. Chisholm, on the other hand, said he feels fine, though the final decision will likely come down to the results of his tests. Pablo Reyes is the favorite to pick up starts at the keystone if the All-Star infielder lands on the IL.