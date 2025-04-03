Jazz Chisholm News: Adds another homer to fast start

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-7 win over Arizona.

Chisholm took Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly deep for a two-run shot in the fourth inning, which helped chase the struggling righty from the game. The speedy 27-year-old slugger now has four homers through six games for a fast start to 2025, hitting .292 with eight RBI, six runs scored and one stolen base over 24 at-bats.