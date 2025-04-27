Jazz Chisholm News: Avoids suspension

Chisholm reached a settlement agreement with Major League Baseball on Sunday that rescinds the one-game suspension he received for his conduct April 17, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The 27-year-old was ejected from that game against the Rays for arguing a called-third strike, and he was handed the ban after publicly criticizing the call on social media, since he did so from the clubhouse before the contest was over. Chisholm still paid a $5,000 fine but was able to stay clear of the suspension thanks to the settlement.