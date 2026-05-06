Jazz Chisholm News: Belts fourth homer Tuesday

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in a 7-4 win against Texas.

Chisholm's blast was a sixth-inning solo shot that broke a 3-3 tie. After going homerless over his first 23 games of the campaign, Chisholm has since gone deep four times across his subsequent 12 games. He's driven in 10 runs, scored 11 times and swiped three bags while slashing .289/.365/.556 during that latter span to bring his OPS up from .498 to .650.