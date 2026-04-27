Jazz Chisholm News: Continues power surge Monday
Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Rangers in a 4-2 victory Monday.
Chisholm produced New York's final run with a long ball in the fourth inning. He also committed an error to prolong the game with two outs in the ninth frame, but that didn't end up costing New York the victory. Chisholm didn't homer in any of his first 23 games this season, but he's since found his power stroke with three home runs across his past five contests. Over that stretch he's batting .400 (8-for-20) and has added seven runs, seven RBI and one stolen base.
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