Jazz Chisholm News: Displays power, speed in spring win

Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a home run, three total RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's Grapefruit League victory against Philadelphia.

Chisholm is slashing just .179/.273/.359 this spring, but he reminded Yankees fans (and fantasy managers) of his dynamic skill set with a two-run homer and a swipe of second base Wednesday. The 27-year-old posted career highs with 24 long balls and 40 thefts last season, and he will look to build upon those numbers in his first full campaign with New York in 2025. Chisholm is slated to be the Yankees' primary second baseman, and he's a candidate to bat leadoff for the team this year after hitting mostly in the middle of the order following his trade to New York last season.