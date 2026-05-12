Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Chisholm is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Baltimore.

It's a rare day off for Chisholm, who is just 3-for-23 with a 1:11 BB:K over his last six games. Amed Rosario will occupy second base and bat fifth for the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jazz Chisholm See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jazz Chisholm See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Chris Bennett
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Bennett
18 days ago