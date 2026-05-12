Jazz Chisholm News: Exiting starting nine
Chisholm is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Baltimore.
It's a rare day off for Chisholm, who is just 3-for-23 with a 1:11 BB:K over his last six games. Amed Rosario will occupy second base and bat fifth for the Yankees.
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