Jazz Chisholm News: Exiting starting nine Tuesday
Chisholm is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Along with fellow left-handed hitters Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger, Chisholm will hit the bench while the Angels send southpaw Reid Detmers to the bump for the second game of the series. After starting at third base in Monday's 11-10 win in the series opener, Amed Rosario will remain in the lineup Tuesday as Chisholm's replacement at the keystone.
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