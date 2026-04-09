Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm News: First day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Chisholm is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending lefty Jeffrey Springs to the bump, allowing for the left-handed-hitting Chisholm to get his first day off of the season. Amed Rosario will cover second base and bat leadoff for the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
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