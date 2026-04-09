Jazz Chisholm News: First day off Thursday
Chisholm is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Athletics.
The Athletics are sending lefty Jeffrey Springs to the bump, allowing for the left-handed-hitting Chisholm to get his first day off of the season. Amed Rosario will cover second base and bat leadoff for the Yankees.
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