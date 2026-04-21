Jazz Chisholm News: First multi-hit game of season
Chisholm went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Red Sox.
Chisholm's box score didn't bear much fruit, but it was notable since it snapped a 1-for-12 skid and was his first multi-hit game of the 2026 season. It only took him 23 team games to accomplish the feat. Chisholm has been dropped to seventh in the order in recent days and is slashing just .182/.276/.247 with zero home runs, three RBI, six runs scored, eight stolen bases and a 9:27 BB:K across 87 plate appearances.
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