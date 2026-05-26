Jazz Chisholm News: Gets in on offensive onslaught
Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs versus Kansas City in a 15-1 victory Tuesday.
Every Yankees starter had multiple hits Tuesday, so Chisholm's big performance was relatively quiet. The veteran infielder nonetheless made his fantasy managers happy with a solo shot to right-center field in the eighth inning. Chisholm has been swinging a hot bat in the latter half of May, batting .405 (17-for-42) with a pair of long balls, eight runs, six RBI and two stolen bases over 11 contests since May 15.
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