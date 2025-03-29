Fantasy Baseball
Jazz Chisholm News: Launches first long ball of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in Saturday's 20-9 victory versus Milwaukee.

The Yankees set a franchise record with nine home runs in the rout, and Chisholm got in on the action with a 442-foot solo blast in the third inning. The veteran slugger slotted into the cleanup spot but mostly came up with the bases empty since Aaron Judge blasted three homers one spot ahead of him in the lineup. Chisholm's big performance followed an 0-for-3, two-strikeout performance in New York's season opener.

