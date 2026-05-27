Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm News: Left out of starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Chisholm is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Left-hander Noah Cameron is on the hill for the Royals, so Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided that Wednesday was a good opportunity to stock up on some extra right-handed bats and give the left-handed-hitting Chisholm a breather. Chisholm had started in each of the Yankees' last 12 games, slashing an impressive .400/.471/.667 over that stretch to bring his OPS up to .724 for the season.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
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