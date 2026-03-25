Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm News: Logs steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

Chisholm's steal came after he got aboard on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old opens the season as the Yankees' starting second baseman, and he should be a good source of speed. He's logged 71 steals over the last two years combined and has topped 20 thefts in four of the last five seasons. Chisholm also had the second-highest OPS of his career (.813) in 2025 while supplying career-best marks in home runs (31), RBI (80) and runs scored (75) over 130 contests.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
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