Jazz Chisholm News: Logs steal in win
Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Giants.
Chisholm's steal came after he got aboard on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old opens the season as the Yankees' starting second baseman, and he should be a good source of speed. He's logged 71 steals over the last two years combined and has topped 20 thefts in four of the last five seasons. Chisholm also had the second-highest OPS of his career (.813) in 2025 while supplying career-best marks in home runs (31), RBI (80) and runs scored (75) over 130 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jazz Chisholm See More
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: Drafting With Utility Players in Mind4 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30012 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Position Scarcity: Understanding What It Is15 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Differences in Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy by League17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jazz Chisholm See More