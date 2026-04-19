Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm News: On bench for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Chisholm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The Yankees will send the left-handed-hitting Chisholm to the bench for the second time in five games while the team is in the midst of a stretch that has been heavy on matchups with left-handed starting pitchers. Amed Rosario will step in at the keystone in place of Chisholm, who went hitless in each of his last three starts but drew a combined five walks and added a stolen base.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
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