Jazz Chisholm News: Posts steal Saturday
Chisholm went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.
Chisholm helped create the Yankees' first run. His steal led to an error, allowing Cody Bellinger to score in the fourth inning. Chisholm has gone 19-for-56 (.339) over his last 15 games, adding seven extra-base hits and three steals. The infielder is still batting just .239 with a .699 OPS, 14 steals, six home runs, 20 RBI and 25 runs scored across 56 games this season, but more consistency at the plate recently in a positive sign.
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