Jazz Chisholm News: Resting Sunday
Chisholm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Chisholm, who is slashing just .137/.254/.196 over his last 15 games, will ride the pine for Sunday's series finale. Jose Caballero will man second base and bat ninth for the Yankees.
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