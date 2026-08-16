Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:47am

Chisholm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Chisholm, who is slashing just .137/.254/.196 over his last 15 games, will ride the pine for Sunday's series finale. Jose Caballero will man second base and bat ninth for the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
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