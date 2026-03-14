Jazz Chisholm News: Swipes bag in spring game
Chisholm went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base Saturday in a Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia.
Chisholm's theft was his first this spring. Overall, he's slashing .286/.474/.500 with one home run, three RBI and a 5:2 BB:K over seven games. Chisholm also played with Team Great Britain during the World Baseball Classic, going 4-for-18 with four RBI and a stolen base across four contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jazz Chisholm See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300Yesterday
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Position Scarcity: Understanding What It Is4 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Differences in Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy by League6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3008 days ago
-
MLB Picks
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jazz Chisholm See More