Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm News: Swipes bag in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Chisholm went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base Saturday in a Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia.

Chisholm's theft was his first this spring. Overall, he's slashing .286/.474/.500 with one home run, three RBI and a 5:2 BB:K over seven games. Chisholm also played with Team Great Britain during the World Baseball Classic, going 4-for-18 with four RBI and a stolen base across four contests.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jazz Chisholm See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jazz Chisholm See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
Fantasy Baseball Position Scarcity: Understanding What It Is
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Position Scarcity: Understanding What It Is
Author Image
Mark Strotman
4 days ago
Differences in Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy by League
MLB
Differences in Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy by League
Author Image
Mark Strotman
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago