Jazz Chisholm News: Swipes two bags in win

Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 8-2 win over the Marlins.

The second baseman is scuffling a bit at the plate to begin the season, batting .192 (5-for-26) through seven games with a 1:10 BB:K and zero homers, but Chisholm is making an impact when he does get on base, stealing four bags in five attempts. Chisholm's career high in stolen bases is 40, set over 147 regular-season games in 2024 -- the year he was traded from the Marlins to the Yankees.