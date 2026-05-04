Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm News: Swipes two bags Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases in a 12-1 win over Baltimore on Monday.

Chisholm reached twice and stole a base before coming around to score in both instances. He has exactly one hit and one walk in each of his past four contests, though his steals Monday were his first during that span. Chisholm has run hot and cold this season, and he's managed just a .213/.302/.328 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI and 16 runs through 34 games. However, he's at least given his fantasy managers a boost in the stolen-base department with 11 thefts on 13 attempts.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
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