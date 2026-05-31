Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Chisholm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The Yankees will keep the left-handed-hitting Chisholm on the bench for a second straight matchup versus a southpaw, as he'll give way to Max Schuemann at second base while the Athletics send lefty Jacob Lopez to the hill. Chisholm is slashing just .234/.286/.344 (77 wRC+) over 70 plate appearances against lefties this season.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jazz Chisholm See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jazz Chisholm See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago