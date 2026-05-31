Jazz Chisholm News: Taking seat against lefty
Chisholm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
The Yankees will keep the left-handed-hitting Chisholm on the bench for a second straight matchup versus a southpaw, as he'll give way to Max Schuemann at second base while the Athletics send lefty Jacob Lopez to the hill. Chisholm is slashing just .234/.286/.344 (77 wRC+) over 70 plate appearances against lefties this season.
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