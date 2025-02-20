Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.B. Bukauskas headshot

J.B. Bukauskas Injury: Undergoes MRI on arm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Bukauskas underwent an MRI on his right arm after suffering an injury during a live batting practice session Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

McCalvy is referring to the injury as a "setback," which could indicate Bukauskas is again having issues with his right triceps, which is an injury that sidelined him for a bit last season. He's in Brewers camp as a non-roster invitee and this setback could erase any chance he might have had to make the Opening Day roster.

J.B. Bukauskas
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now